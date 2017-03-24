Lennox International Inc. (LII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) opened at 170.60 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average of $156.69.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm earned $897 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.46 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 6,021.68%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International will post $7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.
In other Lennox International news, CAO Roy A. Rumbough sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $388,570.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,081.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 28,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $4,886,751.87. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,783 shares in the company, valued at $34,876,648.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,941 shares of company stock worth $10,293,928 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc (LII) is a global provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. The Company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
