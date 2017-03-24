Lennox International Inc. (LII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) opened at 170.60 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average of $156.69.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm earned $897 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.46 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 6,021.68%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International will post $7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/lennox-international-inc-lii-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th.html.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Roy A. Rumbough sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $388,570.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,081.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 28,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $4,886,751.87. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,783 shares in the company, valued at $34,876,648.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,941 shares of company stock worth $10,293,928 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc (LII) is a global provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. The Company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.