LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in FedEx by 15.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 189.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average of $184.36. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $201.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.27. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business earned $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post $12.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.85.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 34,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.22, for a total value of $6,612,387.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,735,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

