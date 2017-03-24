LBA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

LBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. LBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 817,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,497,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 262,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,634,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 49.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Vetr lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.51 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, FBR & Co lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

In other news, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $543,333.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,182.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $603,133.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at $775,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,553 shares of company stock worth $2,756,586. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

