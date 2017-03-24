LBA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

LBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. LBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank of The West increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 157,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pfizer by 24.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,337,000 after buying an additional 280,987 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Pfizer by 31.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 487,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 115,665 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,836,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,298,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company earned $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/lba-wealth-management-llc-boosts-position-in-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Societe Generale set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC raised Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.68 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

In other news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 30,970 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $1,068,774.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,452.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $153,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,470 shares of company stock worth $2,449,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.