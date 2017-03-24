Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Upgraded by Bank of America Corp to “Neutral”

Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Instinet cut Lazard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Lazard from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Nomura cut Lazard from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) traded up 0.95% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 371,406 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. Lazard has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $47.09.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company earned $685 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.51 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.26%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott D. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $863,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 129,031 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,977.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 8.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd (Lazard) is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Advisory and Asset Management. It serves a range of clients around the world, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals. The Financial Advisory business segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a range of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and various other financial matters to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients.

