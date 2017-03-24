Landec Co. (LNDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and sells temperature-activated and other specialty polymer products for a variety of food products, agricultural products, specialty industrial and medical applications. This proprietary polymer technology is the foundation, and a key differentiating advantage, upon which they have built their business. “

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Landec in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) traded down 1.67% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,897 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. Landec has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s market cap is $320.42 million.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter. Landec had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Landec will post $0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Larry D. Hiebert sold 11,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $147,353.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven P. Bitler sold 2,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $31,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,016,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Landec by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,611,000 after buying an additional 37,124 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 13.7% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 871,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 105,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Landec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 5.9% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and sells a range of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The Company licenses technology applications to partners. The Company operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, the majority of which incorporate the BreatheWay specialty packaging for the retail grocery, club store and food services industry.

