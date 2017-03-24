Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Position Maintained by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky held its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. during the third quarter worth $206,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) opened at 129.29 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52-week low of $107.29 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.60.

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm earned $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.66 million. Lancaster Colony Corp. had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Corp. will post $4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LANC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CL King began coverage on Lancaster Colony Corp. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Lancaster Colony Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

