Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC’s (LAD) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LAD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 106 ($1.31) price target on the casino operator’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 154.40 ($1.91).

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC Company Profile

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail, Digital, Core Telephone Betting and High Rollers. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over the counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as, other sports and by machines.

