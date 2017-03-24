L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Receives $170.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLL. Jefferies Group LLC set a $160.00 target price on L3 Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America Corp lowered L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on L3 Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on L3 Technologies from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) opened at 168.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.83. L3 Technologies has a 12 month low of $116.97 and a 12 month high of $171.24.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.75%. L3 Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3 Technologies will post $8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.08%.

In related news, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $300,997.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Mega sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total value of $1,024,419.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,981 shares of company stock worth $13,093,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in L3 Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,290,000 after buying an additional 171,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in L3 Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,109,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,969,000 after buying an additional 76,921 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3 Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,148,000 after buying an additional 268,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in L3 Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,526,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,138,000 after buying an additional 66,477 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in L3 Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,881,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is engaged as a contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment (including modifications, logistics and maintenance), simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems.

