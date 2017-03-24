Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Barclays PLC raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) traded up 1.13% on Thursday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.31. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM) is a global science-based company, engaged in offering health, nutrition and materials. The Company’s segments include Nutrition, Performance Materials, Innovation Center and Corporate Activities. Its Nutrition segment includes DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties.

