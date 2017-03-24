Koch Industries Inc. Acquires Shares of 286 Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Tarbox Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 839.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $847.40 and a 200-day moving average of $816.70. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $672.66 and a 52-week high of $874.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post $33.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Koch Industries Inc. Acquires Shares of 286 Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/koch-industries-inc-acquires-shares-of-286-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $873.83 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $970.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $965.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

