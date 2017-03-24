KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) VP Sells $133,548.00 in Stock

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) VP Christopher W. Gonser sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $133,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) opened at 42.81 on Friday. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm earned $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. KMG Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMG. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KMG Chemicals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KMG Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in KMG Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in KMG Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in KMG Chemicals by 33.2% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Gabelli lowered shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

