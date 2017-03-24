KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Major Shareholder Sells $374,040.00 in Stock

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 9,000 shares of KMG Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,898,097 shares in the company, valued at $78,884,911.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) traded up 1.61% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 91,646 shares of the company were exchanged. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $44.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.63.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business earned $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.25%. KMG Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post $2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. KMG Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Major Shareholder Sells $374,040.00 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/kmg-chemicals-inc-kmg-major-shareholder-sells-374040-00-in-stock.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 346,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KMG Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Gabelli lowered shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for KMG Chemicals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KMG Chemicals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.