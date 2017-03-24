KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Director Sells $261,060.00 in Stock

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) Director Karen A. Twitchell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,519 shares in the company, valued at $675,231.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) opened at 42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $44.77.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. KMG Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Gabelli downgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $4,689,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

