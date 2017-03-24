AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 12,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $374,555.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,924.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) opened at 27.35 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $631.29 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kirk J. Flittie Sells 12,938 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/kirk-j-flittie-sells-12938-shares-of-aerovironment-inc-avav-stock.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.