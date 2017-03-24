Kirk J. Flittie Sells 11,212 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 11,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $325,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at $855,281.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) opened at 27.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The company’s market capitalization is $631.29 million. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.25. AeroVironment had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company earned $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in AeroVironment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

