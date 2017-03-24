Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Purchases 10,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Joseph Stilwell bought 4,700 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $26,790.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 16,100 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $91,931.00.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) traded down 0.48% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 19,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers.

