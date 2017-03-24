Kingfisher plc’s (KGF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 288 ($3.56) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.57) price target on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.69) price target on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Haitong Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.33) price target on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 334 ($4.12).

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) traded up 0.43% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 324.10. 7,073,647 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 7.36 billion. Kingfisher plc has a 1-year low of GBX 269.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 390.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 351.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/kingfisher-plcs-kgf-underweight-rating-reaffirmed-at-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Kingfisher plc’s previous dividend of $3.25.

Kingfisher plc Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is a home improvement company. The Company is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.