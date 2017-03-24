Kingfisher plc’s (KGF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 288 ($3.56) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.57) price target on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.69) price target on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Haitong Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.33) price target on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 334 ($4.12).
Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) traded up 0.43% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 324.10. 7,073,647 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 7.36 billion. Kingfisher plc has a 1-year low of GBX 269.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 390.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 351.00.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Kingfisher plc’s previous dividend of $3.25.
Kingfisher plc Company Profile
Kingfisher plc is a home improvement company. The Company is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International.
