Kingfisher plc (KGF) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc reissued their sell rating on shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.46) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Haitong Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.33) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.57) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.69) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.08) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 334 ($4.12).

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) traded up 0.34% on Thursday, reaching GBX 323.80. 6,606,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.35 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 332.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 351.00. Kingfisher plc has a 52-week low of GBX 269.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 390.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/kingfisher-plc-kgf-receives-sell-rating-from-citigroup-inc.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Kingfisher plc’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Kingfisher plc Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is a home improvement company. The Company is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.