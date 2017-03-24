Kier Group plc’s (KIE) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) in a research note published on Thursday. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KIE. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.76) target price on shares of Kier Group plc in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($19.39) target price on shares of Kier Group plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kier Group plc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($18.77) target price on shares of Kier Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,539.80 ($19.02).

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) traded down 2.40% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1467.00. The company had a trading volume of 220,760 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,455.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,382.18. Kier Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 917.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,505.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.40 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

About Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.

