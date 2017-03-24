Kier Group plc (KIE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.76) target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price target on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($18.77) price target on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kier Group plc from GBX 1,570 ($19.39) to GBX 1,613 ($19.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,539.80 ($19.02).
Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) traded down 2.40% on Thursday, reaching GBX 1467.00. The company had a trading volume of 220,760 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.40 billion. Kier Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 917.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,505.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,455.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,382.18.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Kier Group plc Company Profile
Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.
