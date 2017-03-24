Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.76) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price target on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($18.77) price target on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kier Group plc from GBX 1,570 ($19.39) to GBX 1,613 ($19.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,539.80 ($19.02).

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) traded down 2.40% on Thursday, reaching GBX 1467.00. The company had a trading volume of 220,760 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.40 billion. Kier Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 917.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,505.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,455.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,382.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/kier-group-plc-kie-receives-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Kier Group plc Company Profile

Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.

