Kier Group plc (KIE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,520 ($18.77) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) target price on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.76) target price on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kier Group plc from GBX 1,570 ($19.39) to GBX 1,613 ($19.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,539.80 ($19.02).

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) traded down 1.46% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1481.00. 168,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,455.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,382.18. Kier Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 917.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,505.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.41 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

About Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.

