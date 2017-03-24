Kier Group plc (KIE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,639

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,613 ($19.92) to GBX 1,639 ($20.24) in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KIE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.76) target price on shares of Kier Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) target price on shares of Kier Group plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($18.77) target price on shares of Kier Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,539.80 ($19.02).

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) opened at 1492.00 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.43 billion. Kier Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 917.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,455.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,382.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

About Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.

