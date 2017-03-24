KeyCorp Weighs in on OGE Energy Corp.’s FY2017 Earnings (OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2017 EPS estimates for OGE Energy Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon now expects that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays PLC raised their target price on OGE Energy Corp. from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $32.00 target price on OGE Energy Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) opened at 35.55 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557 million. OGE Energy Corp. had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy Corp.’s payout ratio is 78.07%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $37,227.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,054.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. by 23.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas in the south central United States. The Company operates through two business segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

