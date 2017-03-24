KeyCorp (KEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded KeyCorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) traded up 0.70% during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,919 shares. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $19.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,800 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in KeyCorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 327,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares during the period. AT Bancorp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 110,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in KeyCorp by 126.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the period. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 702,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

