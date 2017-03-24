Keybank National Association OH Has $117,334,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 104,240 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $117,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 51,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 32,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 89,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,298,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $223,457,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 49.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.38 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $53.38 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Drexel Hamilton cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

In related news, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $543,333.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,182.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $603,133.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,586 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

