Kevin Heidrich Sells 475 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Stock

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) VP Kevin Heidrich sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $14,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kevin Heidrich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Kevin Heidrich sold 1,212 shares of Nanometrics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $33,863.28.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Kevin Heidrich sold 5,000 shares of Nanometrics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Kevin Heidrich sold 7,588 shares of Nanometrics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $197,288.00.
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Kevin Heidrich sold 326 shares of Nanometrics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $8,476.00.
Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) traded up 1.23% during trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 60,976 shares. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.
Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business earned $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nanometrics Incorporated will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nanometrics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nanometrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Value Holdings LP now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the third quarter worth $639,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 74.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.
About Nanometrics
Nanometrics Incorporated (Nanometrics) provides process control metrology and inspection systems used in the fabrication of integrated circuits, high-brightness light emitting diodes (HB-LEDs), discrete components and data storage devices. The Company operates in the segment of sale, design, manufacture, marketing and support of thin film and optical critical dimension systems.
