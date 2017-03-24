Kevin Heidrich Sells 475 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Stock

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) VP Kevin Heidrich sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $14,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Heidrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Kevin Heidrich sold 1,212 shares of Nanometrics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $33,863.28.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Kevin Heidrich sold 5,000 shares of Nanometrics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Kevin Heidrich sold 7,588 shares of Nanometrics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $197,288.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Kevin Heidrich sold 326 shares of Nanometrics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $8,476.00.

Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) traded up 1.23% during trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 60,976 shares. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business earned $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nanometrics Incorporated will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/kevin-heidrich-sells-475-shares-of-nanometrics-incorporated-nano-stock.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nanometrics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nanometrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Value Holdings LP now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the third quarter worth $639,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 74.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated (Nanometrics) provides process control metrology and inspection systems used in the fabrication of integrated circuits, high-brightness light emitting diodes (HB-LEDs), discrete components and data storage devices. The Company operates in the segment of sale, design, manufacture, marketing and support of thin film and optical critical dimension systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.