Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Hold Rating for Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $55.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) opened at 53.00 on Wednesday. Navigators Group has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 301,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 801,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,678,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is an international insurance company focused on marine insurance. The Company’s segments include U.S. Insurance, International Insurance (Int’l Insurance), Global Reinsurance (GlobalRe) and Corporate. The Company’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance business primarily offers general liability coverage, and umbrella and excess liability coverage to commercial enterprises through its U.S.

