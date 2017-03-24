KCAP Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KCAP Financial Inc. is an internally managed business development company. The Company’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. KCAP Financial Inc., formerly Kohlberg Capital Corp., is based in the New York. “

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) opened at 3.95 on Wednesday. KCAP Financial has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The company’s market capitalization is $145.23 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. KCAP Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/kcap-financial-inc-kcap-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in KCAP Financial during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KCAP Financial by 102.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in KCAP Financial during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in KCAP Financial by 183.7% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 325,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 211,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in KCAP Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 106,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KCAP Financial

KCAP Financial, Inc is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company has approximately three principal areas of investments. First, the Company originates, structures and invests in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately-held middle market companies (the debt securities portfolio).

Receive News & Ratings for KCAP Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCAP Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.