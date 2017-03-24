KB Home (KBH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) opened at 19.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.93. KB Home has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business earned $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of KB Home by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

