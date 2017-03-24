Kaushik Rakhit Sells 98,100 Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Stock

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Director Kaushik Rakhit sold 98,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.53, for a total value of C$2,210,193.00.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) traded down 0.93% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 174,981 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $7.82 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

VII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. GMP Securities cut their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.45.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of high quality tight and shale hydrocarbon plays.

