Karyn Smith Sells 5,213 Shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NASDAQ:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $162,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Twilio Inc (NASDAQ:TWLO) opened at 29.05 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.54 billion. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $270,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

