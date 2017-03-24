KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Position Held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY continued to hold its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,898 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.06% of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KS. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. during the third quarter worth about $2,210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. during the third quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) opened at 23.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.82.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm earned $777 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Position Held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/kapstone-paper-and-packaging-corp-ks-position-held-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KS shares. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is engaged in the production of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Company operates approximately four paper mills. It produces approximately 2.7 million tons of containerboard and specialty paper at its mills in North Charleston, South Carolina; Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; Cowpens, South Carolina, and Longview, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.