Kadmon Holdings Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kadmon Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the brokerage will earn ($0.66) per share for the year.

KDMN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kadmon Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Kadmon Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) traded down 2.86% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 363,236 shares. Kadmon Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The stock’s market capitalization is $153.27 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

In other Kadmon Holdings news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,488,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter valued at $56,679,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter valued at $1,529,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter valued at $1,480,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter valued at $7,312,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $11,821,000.

About Kadmon Holdings

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of various unmet medical needs. The Company is developing product candidates in a number of indications within autoimmune and fibrotic disease, oncology and genetic diseases.

