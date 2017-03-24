Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Position Held by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A maintained its stake in shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Just Energy Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 28.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,353,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after buying an additional 1,170,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) opened at 6.12 on Friday. Just Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Just Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Position Held by Credit Agricole S A” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/just-energy-group-inc-je-position-held-by-credit-agricole-s-a.html.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.