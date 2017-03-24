JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cineworld Group plc (CINE)

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.89) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cineworld Group plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.03) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.21) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 615 ($7.60) price objective on the stock. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.89) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 675.56 ($8.34).

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) opened at 647.00 on Friday. Cineworld Group plc has a one year low of GBX 496.53 and a one year high of GBX 656.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 636.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 583.11. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.73 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Cineworld Group plc’s previous dividend of $5.20.

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cineworld Group plc (CINE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/jpmorgan-chase-co-reaffirms-overweight-rating-for-cineworld-group-plc-cine.html.

About Cineworld Group plc

Cineworld Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international cinema chain. The Company operates in approximately nine countries. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Ireland, and Central and Eastern Europe and Israel (CEE & I). The Company has approximately 220 cinemas with over 2,010 screens.

