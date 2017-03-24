JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW) Price Target to GBX 410

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 385 ($4.75) to GBX 410 ($5.06) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.
ARW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a report on Friday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.20) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.00) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC from GBX 359 ($4.43) to GBX 384 ($4.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 360 ($4.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arrow Global Group PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 389 ($4.80).
Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) opened at 345.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 316.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 299.71. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 602.02 million. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 168.66 and a 12 month high of GBX 345.75.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Arrow Global Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.
In related news, insider Robert Memmott sold 135,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.00), for a total transaction of £437,678.64 ($540,544.20). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 150 shares of company stock valued at $47,700.
Arrow Global Group PLC Company Profile
Arrow Global Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based purchaser and manager of debt that uses data and analytics to acquire and manage debt portfolios from financial institutions and other credit providers. The Company is a provider of receivable management solutions. The Company is engaged in the purchase and collection of non-performing loans (NPLs).
