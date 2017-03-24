JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW) Price Target to GBX 410

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 385 ($4.75) to GBX 410 ($5.06) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ARW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a report on Friday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.20) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.00) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC from GBX 359 ($4.43) to GBX 384 ($4.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 360 ($4.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arrow Global Group PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 389 ($4.80).

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) opened at 345.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 316.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 299.71. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 602.02 million. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 168.66 and a 12 month high of GBX 345.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Arrow Global Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW) Price Target to GBX 410” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/jpmorgan-chase-co-raises-arrow-global-group-plc-arw-price-target-to-gbx-410.html.

In related news, insider Robert Memmott sold 135,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.00), for a total transaction of £437,678.64 ($540,544.20). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 150 shares of company stock valued at $47,700.

Arrow Global Group PLC Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based purchaser and manager of debt that uses data and analytics to acquire and manage debt portfolios from financial institutions and other credit providers. The Company is a provider of receivable management solutions. The Company is engaged in the purchase and collection of non-performing loans (NPLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.