JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by LBA Wealth Management LLC

LBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of LBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,177,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,598,334,000 after buying an additional 11,844,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,587,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,505,000 after buying an additional 15,715,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,903,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,756,000 after buying an additional 340,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,303,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,852,000 after buying an additional 202,633 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,290,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,451,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Instinet reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In related news, insider Gordon Smith sold 65,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $5,510,924.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,868,780.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $566,228.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,938 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,699 shares of company stock worth $17,009,515. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

