JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) declared a dividend on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) traded down 0.11% on Friday, reaching GBX 373.60. 411,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.73. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 996.37 million. JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 279.49 and a 52 week high of GBX 393.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.75 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/jpmorgan-american-investment-trust-plc-jam-to-issue-dividend-increase-gbx-2-75-per-share.html.

In related news, insider Simon Bragg purchased 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £1,261.62 ($1,558.13). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,018 shares of company stock worth $379,052.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index (with both net asset value and benchmark measured in sterling total return terms).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.