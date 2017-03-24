Joseph S. Steinberg Buys 2,582 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (CWGL) Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 2,582 shares of Crimson Wine Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $23,831.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 294,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,625.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CWGL) traded up 0.66% during trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares. The stock has a market cap of $221.01 million and a P/E ratio of 67.72. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (Crimson) is engaged in producing and selling ultra-premium and luxury wines. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale Sales and Direct to Consumer Sales. The Wholesale Sales segment includes all sales through a third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate whereas Direct to Consumer Sales segment includes retail sales in the tasting room, remote sites and at on-site events, Wine Club sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

