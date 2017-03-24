Joseph C. Caldarella Sells 8,096 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 8,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $463,819.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at 55.77 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $77.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post $2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,670,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,954,652,000 after buying an additional 2,470,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 46,977,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,013,000 after buying an additional 2,517,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 24,360,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,544,000 after buying an additional 580,043 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,316,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 14,942,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,676,000 after buying an additional 365,557 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Vetr upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

