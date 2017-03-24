Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Lifted to “Outperform” at William Blair

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

JLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) opened at 107.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post $8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 799,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,968,000 after buying an additional 96,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 531,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,670,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,698,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

