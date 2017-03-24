Jonathan A. Rubenstein Sells 2,000 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSE:MVG) Director Jonathan A. Rubenstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.60, for a total transaction of C$39,200.00.

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) traded down 1.01% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. 48,090 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. MAG Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.50 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/jonathan-a-rubenstein-sells-2000-shares-of-mag-silver-corp-mag-stock.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.71.

About MAG Silver Corp

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.