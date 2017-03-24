Jon E. Bortz Sells 31,261 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Chairman Jon E. Bortz sold 31,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $864,679.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 674,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,668,757.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) opened at 27.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.35. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm earned $198.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 167,287.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,352,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,765,000 after buying an additional 4,349,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $21,625,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,656,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,538,000 after buying an additional 629,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $15,043,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,269,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,360,000 after buying an additional 243,356 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays PLC set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a hotel investment company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. The Company has interests in approximately 40 hotels, including over 30 owned hotels with a total of approximately 7,410 guest rooms, and approximately 49% joint venture interest in over six hotels with a total of approximately 1,790 guest rooms.

