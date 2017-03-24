John S. Barresi Sells 1,027 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) VP John S. Barresi sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $96,928.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) opened at 95.36 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $56.99 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

TIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,477,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,552,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,284,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,771,000 after buying an additional 874,396 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 92.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 635,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after buying an additional 304,402 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,446,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,420,000 after buying an additional 299,036 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other.

