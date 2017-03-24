John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld (LON:JLIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.20) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 151.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JLIF. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld from GBX 344 ($4.25) to GBX 349 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.26) price objective on shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 305.67 ($3.78).

Shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld (LON:JLIF) opened at 134.8905 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.16. John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld has a 1-year low of GBX 1.08 and a 1-year high of GBX 135.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 3.48 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld’s previous dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld (JLIF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/john-laing-infrastructure-fund-ld-jlif-given-buy-rating-at-berenberg-bank.html.

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld Company Profile

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.