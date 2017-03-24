John C. Grosvenor Sells 14,979 Shares of Banc of California Inc (BANC) Stock

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) EVP John C. Grosvenor sold 14,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $307,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) opened at 20.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Banc of California Inc has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $957.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Banc of California had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth $205,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 30th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc provides banking services to California’s diverse businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. The Bank was formed through the merger of four of Southern California’s community banking franchises. The Bank offers a range of financial services to meet the banking and financial needs of the communities it serves, with operations conducted through over 100 banking offices across California and across the West.

