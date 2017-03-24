Jillian B. Thomsen Sells 112,500 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Jillian B. Thomsen sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $2,215,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) opened at 22.53 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.47 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,769.15% and a negative net margin of 98.87%. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post ($1.34) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 12,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a pipeline of drug candidates that utilize its PEGylation and advanced polymer conjugate technology platforms, which are designed to enable the development of new molecular entities that target known mechanisms of action.

