Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Given Buy Rating at FBR & Co

FBR & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) in a research report report published on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,565 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.91. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $23.30.
Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 198.76%. On average, analysts predict that Jernigan Capital will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 244,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,920,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.
Jernigan Capital Company Profile
Jernigan Capital, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings.
