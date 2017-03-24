Jennifer Dawn Whalen Sells 1,010 Shares of Era Group Inc (ERA) Stock

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) insider Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $11,837.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Dawn Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 1,431 shares of Era Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $16,842.87.

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) traded down 3.31% on Friday, reaching $11.67. 27,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Era Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $244.29 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/jennifer-dawn-whalen-sells-1010-shares-of-era-group-inc-era-stock.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Era Group during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Era Group during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Era Group during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Era Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Era Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc is engaged in operating helicopters. The Company’s helicopters transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. The Company also dry-leases helicopters to third-party helicopter operators and foreign affiliates. The primary users of the Company’s helicopter services are international, integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, development and production companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.